PM Modi gifts Steve Waugh nostalgic photo as India-Australia deepen cricket ties at MCG

Melbourne: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented former Australia captain Steve Waugh with a nearly 20-year-old photograph of their first meeting when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat during his visit to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Accompanied by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan, Modi unveiled a significant moment in world cricket.

The Melbourne Renegades will face the Perth Scorchers at Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on December 12 to kick off the 2026-27 Big Bash League season. This match will be the first-ever BBL game held outside Australia, with the Renegades acting as the home team. It is scheduled after the fourth day’s play of the opening Test between Australia and New Zealand in Perth.

India and Australia jointly support this initiative, with partial funding from the Centre of Australia-India Relations as part of a larger plan to strengthen bilateral ties. Chennai was chosen, with the backing of the BCCI and Australian Consul-General Silai Zaki, because of its rich cricket culture and the popularity of the Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise with the most social media followers.

The BBL will be the first overseas domestic cricket league to hold a match in India. While Australian teams like the Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat, and Hobart Hurricanes previously played in India during the now-defunct Champions League T20, this will be the first official BBL game on Indian soil. Cricket Australia had taken a Sheffield Shield match to New Zealand in 2016. IANS

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