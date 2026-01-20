Karbi Community Celebrate Post-Harvest Festival ‘Hacha Kekan’ with Traditional Fervour

Kheroni: The traditional post-harvest festival of the Karbi community, known as ‘Hacha Kekan’, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and cultural fervour on Monday night at Kheroni Chari Ali in West Karbi Anglong district.
The festival symbolizes the welcoming of Goddess Lakshmi to households after the harvest of paddy and jhum crops.
Traditional songs, music and dance performances by Karbi youths marked the occasion.
‘Hacha Kekan’, which means the post-harvesting festival, is an old-age tradition of the Karbi tribe.
Traditionally, the festival was observed at the village level or even individually by families after harvesting crops from farmlands or hill-based jhum cultivation.
Over time, with the objective of showcasing Karbi culture on a broader platform, the Karbi Cultural Society has been making sustained efforts to bring this festival into the public domain.
As a result, the celebration of Hacha Kekan is now being organised across various locations in the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong, gradually gaining wider recognition.
The festival is characteristically celebrated during nighttime and has recently received appreciation beyond the Karbi community.
People from different communities and religions now participate in the celebrations, reflecting communal harmony and cultural inclusivity.
The event was organised under the initiative of the BJP ST Morcha at Kheroni. Local artists showcased traditional Karbi folk songs, musical instruments, and dances, creating a festive atmosphere filled with joy and unity.