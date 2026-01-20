Karbi Community Celebrate Post-Harvest Festival ‘Hacha Kekan’ with Traditional Fervour

Kheroni: The traditional post-harvest festival of the Karbi community, known as ‘Hacha Kekan’, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and cultural fervour on Monday night at Kheroni Chari Ali in West Karbi Anglong district.

The festival symbolizes the welcoming of Goddess Lakshmi to households after the harvest of paddy and jhum crops.

Traditional songs, music and dance performances by Karbi youths marked the occasion.

‘Hacha Kekan’, which means the post-harvesting festival, is an old-age tradition of the Karbi tribe.

Traditionally, the festival was observed at the village level or even individually by families after harvesting crops from farmlands or hill-based jhum cultivation.