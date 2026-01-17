PM Modi Flags Off India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, Boosting Guwahati–Kolkata Connectivity

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train, marking a major milestone in the country’s rail infrastructure and long-distance travel.
The train was flagged off from Malda, alongside the introduction of several Amrit Bharat train services aimed at strengthening rail connectivity across regions.
"Delighted to flag off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda. Several Amrit Bharat train services are also being introduced to boost connectivity," PM Modi wrote on X.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who witnessed the historic moment virtually, said the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper service reaffirmed the Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritising the North East and integrating the region into the national development mainstream.
The new sleeper train will operate between Guwahati and Kolkata, significantly improving overnight travel between the North East and eastern India.
"Today, I witnessed history as Adarniya @narendramodi ji flagged off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train which will travel between Guwahati & Kolkata. It reaffirms Hon'ble Prime Minister's commitment to keeping North East first and bringing it to the development mainstream," Sarma said on micro-blogging site X.
As per Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Vande Bharat Sleeper train is made up of 16 fully air-conditioned coaches, comprising one AC First Class coach, four AC Two-Tier coaches and eleven AC Three-Tier coaches, with seating and sleeping accommodation for about 823 passengers. The rake has been designed to ensure a safe, comfortable and convenient overnight travel experience.
Indigenously developed, the Vande Bharat Sleeper has successfully completed extensive trials, testing and certification, paving the way for its regular operation. During high-speed trials on the Kota–Nagda section, the train maintained stable performance at speeds of up to 180 kmph.
Further long-distance endurance and reliability tests conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor confirmed ride comfort, system efficiency and overall robustness. Thoughtfully planned luggage arrangements, including overhead shelves, under-berth storage and designated spaces near coach entrances for large bags, help keep the interiors organised on long journeys.
The new sleeper variant also brings notable upgrades for railway staff. Loco pilots are provided with ergonomically designed driving cabins to minimise fatigue during extended duties, along with dedicated, well-equipped toilet facilities to ensure better hygiene and operational comfort.