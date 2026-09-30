Golaghat: 35-Year-Old Man Found Dead at Home, Suspected Drug Overdose

Guwahati: A 35-year-old man was found dead inside his residence in New Amolapatty in Golaghat district, in an incident suspected to be linked to a drug overdose. The deceased has been identified as Simanta Saikia, a highly educated youth and resident of New Amolapatty.

As per reports, Saikia had been undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre for around seven months for drug addiction. He had reportedly returned home recently, citing his mother’s illness as the reason for leaving the centre.

On the night of the incident, Saikia was reportedly at his residence with a friend. The friend left the his house, before Saikia’s body was discovered the next morning .The circumstances surrounding his death and the friend’s departure remain unclear.

While an apparent drug overdose is suspected, police are yet to establish the exact cause and circumstances of Saikia’s death. After the incident, police and a magistrate reportedly reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The body was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

Police are also reportedly trying to trace the friend who was allegedly present at the residence on the night of the incident. Investigators are examining the events preceding Saikia’s death to determine what happened inside the house.

Further details are expected to emerge after the post-mortem examination and completion of the ongoing police investigation.