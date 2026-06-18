PM Modi Highlights Seafarers’ Safety at G7 Meeting; Trump Reaffirms Support for India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of the safety of Indian seafarers and the protection of international shipping routes during his interaction with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Amid growing concerns over tensions in West Asia, Modi emphasised the need to ensure the security of maritime workers and maintain safe sea routes. He pointed out the significant role played by Indian professionals in the global maritime sector and stressed that their safety should be given priority.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came in the backdrop of recent incidents affecting vessels in the region, which have increased concerns over the risks faced by sailors. He underlined the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and ensuring stability in key waterways that support global trade.

Responding to Modi’s concerns, Trump expressed his support for India and reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations between the two nations. He said the United States would continue to stand by India and work towards deeper cooperation.

The meeting also included discussions on defence ties, trade cooperation and regional security issues. The talks reflected the growing strategic partnership between India and the US amid changing geopolitical developments around the world.