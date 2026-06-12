India to participate in G7 summit for 13th time, PM Modi's 7th consecutive participation: MEA

New Delhi: India will participate in the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France, from June 15-17, marking its 13th appearance as a partner nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh consecutive participation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said PM Modi will attend the summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. India's participation highlights its growing role in addressing global issues such as peace, security, development, and environmental sustainability.

During the outreach sessions on June 16 and 17, Modi will join other invited leaders to discuss strengthening international partnerships, promoting balanced growth, development cooperation, and the effective use of artificial intelligence. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with G7 leaders, partner countries, and international organisations on the sidelines of the summit.

The French presidency has identified key priorities for this year's summit, including reducing macroeconomic imbalances, strengthening critical mineral supply chains, resolving major geopolitical crises, protecting people online, and combating organised crime.

PM Modi will undertake an official visit to France and Slovakia from June 13-18. In France, he will first visit Nice on June 13-14, where he will meet President Macron to review the India-France relationship, recently elevated to a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the "Bharat Innovates" event, which will bring together leading startups and venture capitalists from India, France, and other countries. Organised as part of the India-France Year of Innovation, the event aims to boost cooperation in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Modi will then travel to Evian to participate in the G7 Summit as India continues to expand its engagement with major global powers and contribute to discussions on key international challenges. (ANI)

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