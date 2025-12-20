PM Modi Highlights Special Revision Drive in Assam, Targets Congress Over Infiltration

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Election Commission of India has launched the ‘Special Intensive Revision’ (SIR) exercise to ensure that “infiltrators” are kept out of the electoral process, while accusing some elements of trying to protect them.
Speaking at a gathering in Guwahati, the Prime Minister also claimed that Congress had ignored Assam and the Northeast for decades.
“The Centre is taking strict steps to stop infiltration,” PM Modi said.
He further accused Congress of keeping the Assam and the Northeast away from development, adding, "The country paid a heavy price in terms of unity, security, and integrity."
The Prime Minister also said that in just 10-11 years, the government is working to end violence that thrived during Congress regime.
"Districts once considered violence-affected are now emerging as aspirational districts,” Modi added.
He added that Congress had shielded infiltrators who encroached on forests and land, threatening Assam’s security and identity, and said the BJP government is correcting these long-standing mistakes.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new Terminal 2 building at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The terminal, built at an estimated cost of ₹4,000 crore, is designed to handle around 13.1 million passengers annually and is expected to significantly improve connectivity for the region.