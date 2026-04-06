PM Modi Highlights Women’s Reservation and Assam’s Connectivity Boost at Dibrugarh Rally

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the NDA government has strengthened women’s representation and improved infrastructure in Assam.
Addressing a public gathering in Dibrugarh, Modi said the Congress had stalled the issue of women’s reservation for years.
“The NDA has enacted the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, providing 33% reservation for women in both the country’s Parliament and the Assam Legislative Assembly,” he said.
He further added that a special session of Parliament on April 16-18 will discuss amendments to the law to ensure more women become MPs in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
On infrastructure, the Prime Minister emphasised Assam’s connectivity improvements and cited key projects such as the Bogibeel Bridge, Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu, and the Jorhat-Majuli Setu.
“For decades, Congress ignored Assam’s connectivity. Today, these bridges are elevating the region’s links to entirely new levels,” he said.
He also launched a strong attack on the Congress, alleging large-scale corruption by its “first family.” He said the so-called first family of Congress, the royal family in Delhi, is the most corrupt in the country.
“They are the real land ATMs… Cases are ongoing in court regarding this,” Modi asserted.
Recalling Assam’s neglected infrastructure before 2013, Modi pointed to the Numaligarh-Dibrugarh highway as an example, adding, “This highway was approved in 2005, but nothing was done on it until 2013… Both Upper Assam and Barakwali were forgotten by the Congress”.
The Prime Minister highlighted a recent event in Moran, where fighter jets landed on a highway built by the BJP-NDA government.
“Ten years ago, people in Assam had to plead for roads. Today, highways have been built where even airplanes can land,” he said.
Modi urged young people to notice the progress under the NDA and how the government’s focus on infrastructure, women’s empowerment, and good governance is transforming Assam.