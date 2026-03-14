PM Modi Launches and Lays Foundation Stone for Projects Worth Rs 23,550 Crore in Silchar

Silchar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several development projects in Silchar, Assam, worth around Rs 23,550 crore on the second day of his visit to the state.
The Prime Minister travelled to Silchar in the morning after spending the night in Guwahati.
During the programme, he performed the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ for the Rs 22,860 crore Shillong–Silchar Corridor, which will be the first access-controlled greenfield high-speed expressway in the North-East. The project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Assam and Shillong.
Modi also laid the foundation stone for a new College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district, aimed at strengthening agricultural education and research in the region.
In addition, the Prime Minister performed the Bhoomi Poojan for Asom Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative valued at more than Rs 3,200 crore. Under the scheme, over 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across Assam to enhance inter-state connectivity and improve links between national highways and rural roads.
Modi had arrived in Guwahati on Friday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth around Rs 24,250 crore.
After concluding the Silchar programme, the Prime Minister is scheduled to depart for Kolkata.