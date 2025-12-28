Jagiroad Police Seize Over 90 Smuggled Cattle: Probe Points to Organisational Network

Jagiroad: In an important crackdown on illegal smuggling of cows, the Jagiroad Police have confiscated 99 smuggled cows from three trucks that were intercepted on National Highway-27 at the early hours of the day. The seizure is an indication of the efforts that still face the law enforcement agencies to end the smuggling of cows in the state of Assam.
Based on specific intelligence, the Jagiroad Police undertook a dawn raid at about 4 am and intercepted three trucks carrying cattle from the Samaguri area in the Nagaon District of Assam through the Jorabat checkpost towards Byrnihat in the state of Meghalaya. The intercepted trucks had the registration numbers AS01RC9531, AS02BC4216, and NL01AH7664 and had 99 cattle beyond the ambit of the extant laws and regulations.
The police have arrested a total of ten people, including truck drivers and their associates. The list of individuals who have been taken into custody includes Asikul Islam, Mukhtar Hussain, Abu Bakkar Siddiqui, Anwar Hussain of Samaguri, Shamim Ahmed, Jeherul Islam, Nirajul Islam of Rupahi, Alimuddin, Abul Kalam of Hojai, and Amir Ali of Lakhimpur. The ten arrests are presently being interrogated.
A case has been filed in the Jagiroad Police Station with case number 321/2025, and further investigations are being carried out to reveal how far the smugglers are linked. Initially, the suspects appeared to reveal that the smugglers of cows were being organised by one Amal Gogoi.
As per the police sources, the alleged network, which is said to be operating from Silapathar, is also reportedly engaged in the transportation of cattle from various parts of Upper Assam towards Meghalaya along fixed routes. It is also alleged that money ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh is charged from the transporters towards enabling the passage of cattle, and efforts were also put forth towards ensuring that they were able to cross various checkpoints along the way.
According to reports, to make this a reality, consistent enforcement drives launched by Jagiroad and Nelli Police have severely impacted such gangs for recent months. In related news, certain local groups and Ramen Adhikari, President of the Jagiroad unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have called for strong and exemplary punishment to be meted out to all those involved in such illicit smuggling of cattle. The police reiterated their pledge to step up surveillance and enforcement efforts in dismantling organised smuggling rings within the area.