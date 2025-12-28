Jagiroad Police Seize Over 90 Smuggled Cattle: Probe Points to Organisational Network

Jagiroad: In an important crackdown on illegal smuggling of cows, the Jagiroad Police have confiscated 99 smuggled cows from three trucks that were intercepted on National Highway-27 at the early hours of the day. The seizure is an indication of the efforts that still face the law enforcement agencies to end the smuggling of cows in the state of Assam.

Based on specific intelligence, the Jagiroad Police undertook a dawn raid at about 4 am and intercepted three trucks carrying cattle from the Samaguri area in the Nagaon District of Assam through the Jorabat checkpost towards Byrnihat in the state of Meghalaya. The intercepted trucks had the registration numbers AS01RC9531, AS02BC4216, and NL01AH7664 and had 99 cattle beyond the ambit of the extant laws and regulations.

The police have arrested a total of ten people, including truck drivers and their associates. The list of individuals who have been taken into custody includes Asikul Islam, Mukhtar Hussain, Abu Bakkar Siddiqui, Anwar Hussain of Samaguri, Shamim Ahmed, Jeherul Islam, Nirajul Islam of Rupahi, Alimuddin, Abul Kalam of Hojai, and Amir Ali of Lakhimpur. The ten arrests are presently being interrogated.