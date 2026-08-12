PM Modi Releases Ram Nath Kovind’s Autobiography ‘Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released the autobiography of former President Ram Nath Kovind, titled 'Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles', at an event in New Delhi.

The book traces Kovind’s life journey from his early years and personal struggles to his rise in public life and eventual service as the 14th President of India. It also offers insights into the experiences, values and circumstances that shaped his career and approach to public service.

Speaking at the launch, Prime Minister Modi recalled Kovind’s tenure as President and said his guidance had been a source of strength. He said the autobiography would provide readers with a deeper understanding of Kovind’s personality, experiences and contributions while also serving as a lasting record of India’s democratic journey.

Modi noted that even after completing his tenure as President, Kovind has remained engaged with public issues and continues to contribute to discussions on matters such as ‘One Nation, One Election’.

The Prime Minister encouraged young people to read the autobiography and understand Kovind’s journey through his own words and experiences. He said the lives of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule reflected the vision of creating an India where even the poorest and most disadvantaged could aspire to reach the highest positions.

Modi said Kovind’s journey demonstrated how determination, hard work and ability could transform individual lives while also contributing to the realisation of the aspirations of earlier generations.

Speaking on the occasion, Kovind said politics should not be viewed merely as a means of gaining power but as an instrument for serving the nation.

He also highlighted the importance of education, saying it opens doors to numerous possibilities and creates new opportunities and directions in life.

Kovind further referred to government welfare initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and said crores of people have benefited from the scheme by receiving access to permanent housing.

The autobiography is expected to offer readers a first-hand account of Kovind’s personal and public journey and his experiences at some of the country’s highest constitutional positions.