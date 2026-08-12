Tripura to Fully Digitalise Healthcare Services by October 31

Agartala: Tripura has set October 31 as the deadline to transition its entire healthcare system to digital platforms, with the government aiming to create a more integrated, technology-based system for patients and healthcare providers.

The deadline was announced by Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte during a workshop on the Integrated Health Management Information System (IHMIS) held at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala on Tuesday.

Gitte said the state has already made progress in moving several healthcare-related bodies to digital platforms. The medical, pharmacy, nursing and allied health councils are among those that have adopted online systems. Digital management is also being used for the procurement and supply of medicines.

Citing these developments, Gitte said the state has demonstrated that digital systems can be implemented even with limited manpower. He stressed that the same approach should now be extended to other areas of healthcare.

The proposed system will create a connected digital network through which patient information can be accessed at different healthcare facilities. Medical records and treatment histories will be available securely, allowing healthcare professionals to obtain essential information without relying on physical documents.

The government expects the system to improve coordination between health facilities and ensure that patients receive quicker and more consistent treatment when they move from one centre to another.

Gitte said digital technology has already become part of everyday life, with citizens using online platforms for banking, travel bookings, insurance payments and educational admissions. He said there was no reason why healthcare services could not be brought under a similarly integrated digital framework.

Acknowledging that completing the transformation within the deadline would be challenging, Gitte said the target remained realistic and that the government was committed to achieving it.

He also said the digital healthcare initiative could strengthen Tripura’s position as a technology-driven state and build on its earlier achievements in areas such as ease of doing business, PM-JANMAN and rural development.

The statewide digitalisation drive is expected to reduce paperwork, improve access to medical information and streamline the delivery of healthcare services across Tripura.