PM Modi Showcases Assam’s Manohari Gold Tea on Global Stage

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to promote the state's rich heritage on the global stage by incorporating its cultural and traditional products into India's diplomatic engagements.

Sharing the update on social media platform, Twitter Sarma said Prime Minister Modi presented Assam's renowned Manohari Gold Tea as a gift to the President of Indonesia, highlighting one of the state's finest and rarest tea varieties on an international platform.

The Chief Minister recalled that earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi spent a night at the Manohari Tea Estate, where the premium tea is produced. During his visit, the Prime Minister also interacted with tea garden workers and learned about the estate's unique tea-making process.

Sarma noted that Manohari Gold Tea is made from carefully handpicked tender tea buds rather than mature tea leaves, making it exceptionally rare and highly valued for its distinctive flavour and superior quality.

Describing it as one of the world's finest teas, the Chief Minister said the premium variety represents Assam's rich tea heritage and growing global recognition.

He added that the Prime Minister's decision to present Manohari Gold Tea as a diplomatic gift reflects the Centre's continued efforts to showcase Assam's unique products and cultural legacy on the international stage.