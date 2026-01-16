Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Community-Integrated Skill Learning for Classes VI–X

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the introduction of Community-Integrated Skill Learning (CISL) for Classes VI to X to promote practical, skill-based education linked to students’ family and community backgrounds, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.
The CISL programme will be integrated with Health and Physical Education, which is currently taught largely through textbooks. The new approach aims to link classroom learning with practical skills drawn from students’ family and community environments.
"Approved the introduction of Community-Integrated Skill Learning (CISL) as a structured curricular component for Classes VI to X," Sangma said.
Under the initiative, students will be encouraged to identify skills aligned with their interests or family occupations. These may include farming, crafts or other local trades.
Students will be required to actively learn, practise and demonstrate the chosen skills, which will form part of their academic assessment.
The government said the programme is expected to help students acquire productive life skills while preserving traditional community occupations.
It is also aimed at strengthening family involvement in education and encouraging social engagement beyond the classroom.
Alongside CISL, the Cabinet approved a new provision allowing private candidates to register for the SSLC examination under the Meghalaya Board of School Education.
The move is intended to support students who failed earlier or dropped out after Class 8 to complete their schooling.
The Cabinet also approved the Meghalaya Day Awardees for 2026, amendments to border area development rules, extensions of service for senior officials, and decisions related to Republic Day 2026.