PM Modi to Lay Foundation of Silchar–Guwahati Expressway During March 14 Barak Visit: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart work on the ambitious Silchar–Guwahati Expressway during his visit to the Barak Valley on March 14.
Speaking to reporters in Cachar after inaugurating the Star Cement unit, Sarma described the proposed expressway as a “game changer” and said it would be the first project under a broader transformative expressway network planned for the Northeast.
He said the greenfield highway from Panchgram to Guwahati via Borapani is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to about four-and-a-half hours. The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the project during the visit.
“The tender process is complete, Wildlife Board clearance has been obtained and a large portion of land acquisition has already progressed. Road construction will begin soon,” the chief minister added.
Sarma further added that Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the Silchar flyover and the express corridor on the same day.
Providing an update on airport expansion plans, the chief minister said environmental clearance was received recently and the proposal will soon be placed before the Cabinet.
“We will make every effort to complete the process by March; if not, it will be taken up after the elections in April,” he said.
Highlighting industrial momentum in the Barak Valley, Sarma said another investment commitment made during Advantage Assam 2 has been fulfilled.
“For the first time, such a large number of private companies are coming to this region of Assam,” he added.