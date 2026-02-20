Assam CM Inaugurates Star Cement’s Cachar Plant, Says It Will Boost Barak Valley Growth

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the Cachar unit of Star Cement at Bihara, describing it as a major step towards accelerating industrial growth in the Barak Valley.
Highlighting the significance of the project, the chief minister said the new facility reflects “the face of a new Assam where industrialisation is laying the foundation of prosperity and growth.”
“Today, I inaugurated Star Cement's Cachar unit which will create new job opportunities for youth of Barak Valley and boost growth of the region,” Sarma said in a post on X.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the state-of-the-art greenfield plant has an annual production capacity of 2 million tonnes and is powered by advanced German technology.
It is also the first private cement unit in the Barak Valley to have its own railway siding, a feature expected to improve connectivity and streamline supply logistics.
The project is among the largest industrial investments in the valley and is expected to significantly contribute to economic activity while generating substantial employment opportunities in the region.
In a separate update, the chief minister highlighted the rapid transformation of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, saying it has evolved “from an open space to a world-class gateway in just a few years.”
He said that it reflected the government’s vision for a more connected and confident Assam.
The upgraded airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will open its doors to the world from February 22, marking another milestone in the state’s infrastructure push, he added.