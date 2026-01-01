PM Modi to Lay Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Foundation in January: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor later this month.
While interacting with journalists in Guwahati’s Koinadhara as part of the customary New Year’s press conference ‘Natun Dinor Alap’, Sarma described the project as a major step towards strengthening the state’s infrastructure.
The Chief Minister said that several other landmark projects would also be dedicated in the coming months, which he said would take Assam’s infrastructure development to new heights.
The 34.45-km corridor project, cleared by the Centre at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to significantly improve connectivity while addressing conservation concerns in Assam.
With an estimated cost of Rs 6,957 crore, the project is designed to facilitate the safe movement of wildlife across Kaziranga National Park, cut down accidents along National Highway 37, and give a push to eco-tourism, besides creating employment opportunities for local residents.
The Chief Minister further announced that Assam will become the first state in the country to constitute the 8th State Pay Commission which will mark a significant step towards employee welfare and reflects the government’s commitment to progressive governance.
Sarma also said details of the projects and the pay commission would be shared in due course.
The Chief Minister further informed that Assam’s heritage and historical legacy are receiving recognition at the national level, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to the valour of Lachit Barphukan alongside iconic national figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Sarma claimed that the state government has taken several historic initiatives to preserve Assam’s cultural and spiritual heritage.
Later, Sarma said that Assam’s strength lies in unity and called upon people from all communities to stand together against infiltration.
"Assam’s strength lies in unity. People from all communities of the state should stand together to fight against infiltrators," he added.