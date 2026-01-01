Proton Therapy Machine, Mobile Manufacturing Unit: CM Plans Assam's Next Growth Leap

In another big honour for Assam, the state has been included at the World Economic Forum in Davos to further boost our industrialisation efforts.

Speaking on this, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The biggest success for us was to transform Assam into an investment destination. For a long time, due to movements, extremism and various kinds of unrest in the state, no major industrialist in India ever thought of Assam as an investment destination. But today, you will be glad to know that, this year, at the World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos where India projects its best states, this time the Indian government has included Assam along with Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. At the forum, we will get an opportunity to talk about industrialization and investment.”

On employment generation and welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister said, “So far, 1.46 lakh unemployed youths have been provided jobs. With the ADRE appointments on January 9 and 10, the figure will cross 1.50 lakh. With further appointments in February, we will touch the 2 lakh mark.”

On the issue of land rights for tea garden workers, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the lack of cooperation from garden owners. “A decision was taken to provide land to 3.33 lakh tea garden families, but garden owners are not cooperating now. If they do not cooperate, we will withdraw all kinds of incentives. The government provides them with many benefits, but they are not cooperating. This issue is linked to the 200-year history of the tea gardens,” he stated.

Reviewing the government’s administrative record, he said that in five years, 188 cabinet meetings were held in the state and 2,589 cabinet decisions were taken. CM Sarma said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Assam 37 times. This is a record in the last 75 years. It is the first time since Independence that a Prime Minister has visited Assam so many times.”