PM Modi unveils Gopinath Bordoloi's statue at Guwahati Airport

Guwahati: A statue of Assam’s first Chief Minister Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi was unveiled at the premises of Guwahati Airport on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the installation of the statue marked a proud moment for the state and described Bordoloi as the architect of modern Assam.
He further said that Bordoloi played a crucial role during the pre-Independence period in ensuring that Assam did not become part of East Pakistan under the grouping plan.
"From one statesman to another! A proud moment for Assam today as a grand statue of our first Chief Minister Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi is unveiled by Adarniya @narendramodi ji on the premises of Guwahati Airport. Shraddheya Bardoloi dangoriya was the architect of modern Assam and played a key role in saving Assam from merging with East Pakistan as part of Grouping," Sarma wrote on X.
The Chief Minister said the people of Assam owe much to Bordoloi’s leadership, adding that his vision and determination laid the foundation for a confident and aspirational Assam within India.
"We exist today as proud Bharatiyas due to his unflinching efforts and we owe a lot to his leadership in giving rise to an aspirational Assam," he added.
The statue has been sculpted by noted artist Late Ram Sutar and has been installed at the entrance of Guwahati Airport, which serves as a major gateway to the Northeast and Southeast Asia. The Chief Minister said the location adds to the importance of the tribute.
Bardoloi, a key leader during the freedom movement, served as Assam’s first Chief Minister and is remembered for his role in safeguarding the state’s identity and interests during a critical period in history.