PM Modi unveils Gopinath Bordoloi's statue at Guwahati Airport

"From one statesman to another! A proud moment for Assam today as a grand statue of our first Chief Minister Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi is unveiled by Adarniya @narendramodi ji on the premises of Guwahati Airport. Shraddheya Bardoloi dangoriya was the architect of modern Assam and played a key role in saving Assam from merging with East Pakistan as part of Grouping," Sarma wrote on X.