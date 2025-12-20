PM Modi Arrives in Guwahati to Inaugurate Northeast’s Largest Airport Terminal

The new terminal, moreover, spreads over nearly 1.4 lakh square metres and is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually by 2032, with the potential to manage 34 air traffic movements per hour, the highest in the region. Its architecture is also India’s first nature-themed airport terminal, expressing Assam’s lush biodiversity and rich cultural heritage under the theme “Bamboo Orchids”, featuring local motifs, bamboo elements, and verdant landscapes in its modern design.

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art digital facilities such as DigiYatra contactless entry points, automated baggage handling, and fast-track security systems for seamless operations, enhancing passenger convenience. The terminal is also positioned to play a major role as a regional hub, improving connectivity not only within the country but also with Southeast Asian destinations.

Preparations across Guwahati, ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, are marked by tight security arrangements and civic adjustments, with a view to smooth movement and enhanced safety measures across the city. The ferry services are to be temporarily suspended as part of this.

During this visit, the PM is expected to lay foundation stones for future infrastructure projects, interact with local political workers, and pay his respects to historical figures who shaped the identity of Assam. State authorities have liaised closely with central agencies to ensure that each event in this two-day visit highlights the government's focus on development and growth in the region.