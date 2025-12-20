PM Modi Arrives in Guwahati to Inaugurate Northeast’s Largest Airport Terminal

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Guwahati this afternoon, beginning his much-anticipated two-day visit to Assam. He landed in the city around 3:00 pm and was received by state officials, senior dignitaries, and others to mark the official opening of what is being termed the largest and most advanced airport terminal in Northeast India.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Prime Minister with a traditional gamusa. In a post on X, the CM stated, “It is an honour to welcome Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji to the sacred land of Maa Kamakhya. Over the next 2 days, Hon'ble Prime Minister's presence will add fresh momentum to Assam’s growth story & catapult it into the next phase of Vikas.”
The passion and fervour is easily felt in Guwahati as fans assemble in huge numbers to give a warm welcome to the Prime Minister. His visit symbolises his ever-present dedication to his vision of a Viksit Assam with better infrastructure, fast development milestones achieved at a rapid pace, and the respect and honour he cherishes for the ‘bravest hearts’.
A large procession of people from all across the state is making their way towards Guwahati, travelling by buses and private vehicles. Supporters have taken to the streets, chanting slogans like ‘Long Live Narendra Modi’ as well as ‘Long Live Himanta Biswa Sarma,’ reflecting strong local backing for both the Prime Minister and Assam’s Chief Minister.
The central high point of the day is the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, a project going to transform air travel and connectivity in the northeastern region. The terminal has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore and would go a long way in improving passenger experience, besides aviation capacity for many years.
The new terminal, moreover, spreads over nearly 1.4 lakh square metres and is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually by 2032, with the potential to manage 34 air traffic movements per hour, the highest in the region. Its architecture is also India’s first nature-themed airport terminal, expressing Assam’s lush biodiversity and rich cultural heritage under the theme “Bamboo Orchids”, featuring local motifs, bamboo elements, and verdant landscapes in its modern design.
The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art digital facilities such as DigiYatra contactless entry points, automated baggage handling, and fast-track security systems for seamless operations, enhancing passenger convenience. The terminal is also positioned to play a major role as a regional hub, improving connectivity not only within the country but also with Southeast Asian destinations.
Preparations across Guwahati, ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, are marked by tight security arrangements and civic adjustments, with a view to smooth movement and enhanced safety measures across the city. The ferry services are to be temporarily suspended as part of this.
During this visit, the PM is expected to lay foundation stones for future infrastructure projects, interact with local political workers, and pay his respects to historical figures who shaped the identity of Assam. State authorities have liaised closely with central agencies to ensure that each event in this two-day visit highlights the government's focus on development and growth in the region.