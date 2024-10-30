PM Modi Unveils India’s First Helicopter Ambulance Service At AIIMS Rishikesh

DEHRADUN: India's first helicopter ambulance service has been virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at AIIMS Rishikesh, with a vision to boost healthcare accessibility.
To improve healthcare infrastructure across the country, this revolutionary service is part of a broad initiative with multiple projects worth over Rs 12,850 crore launched by PM Modi. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually addressed the launch of the helicopter ambulance service at AIIMS Rishikesh.
Dhami underlined the challenges in reaching hospitals due to the state's difficult terrain, pointing out that the fully-equipped helicopter ambulance will be a lifesaver for patients in remote areas.
In order to facilitate emergency services, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the imminent release of a toll-free number connecting the disaster management control rooms in all 13 districts.
The service will operate like 108 ambulances, transporting patients from across the state to AIIMS free of charge. Drone technology will also facilitate blood sample collection and medicine delivery to remote areas.
"Uttarakhand is set to witness a revolutionary change in healthcare accessibility, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach areas, with the introduction of helicopter ambulance services," declared Prof. Meenu Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Rishikesh.
Prof. Singh states, "This helicopter ambulance service will be a lifesaver, providing critical care when it's most needed."