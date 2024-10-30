PM Modi Unveils India’s First Helicopter Ambulance Service At AIIMS Rishikesh

DEHRADUN: India's first helicopter ambulance service has been virtually launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at AIIMS Rishikesh, with a vision to boost healthcare accessibility.

To improve healthcare infrastructure across the country, this revolutionary service is part of a broad initiative with multiple projects worth over Rs 12,850 crore launched by PM Modi. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami virtually addressed the launch of the helicopter ambulance service at AIIMS Rishikesh.