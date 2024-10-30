Assam: PM Narendra Modi Launches State-of-the-Art Services at AIIMS-Guwahati

It will be premier healthcare destination in NE: CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated multiple cutting-edge healthcare facilities at AIIMS Guwahati today. This launch marks a significant advancement for healthcare standards in Northeast India.

The event saw the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, Prof. Ashok Puranik, and government officials.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Health Minister for providing several new facilities at AIIMS-Guwahati and taking this institution to a new pinnacle. With these state-of-the-art services, AIIMS Guwahati is set to become a premier destination for healthcare in the region, committed to blending compassion with technology to serve the people, he said.

The newly inaugurated facilities include drone services for the rapid delivery of essential medical supplies, a modern auditorium, and a radiotherapy block equipped with a high-energy linear accelerator, an HDR brachytherapy unit, and a 4D-CT simulator, revolutionising cancer care in the region. With these advancements, AIIMS-Guwahati will expand its ability to treat patients with complex health needs and conduct advanced research in cancer treatment protocols, as well as train future radiation oncologists and medical physicists.

Additionally, advanced diagnostic and treatment services such as a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit with a 3T scanner, a Biplane Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) Cath Lab for international radiology facilities and neurovascular interventions, and a Dexa Scan for bone health have also been inaugurated today. The newly established night shelter at AIIMS, Guwahati, will offer accommodation for families of patients travelling long distances for care, enhancing their comfort and convenience.

Reflecting on India’s ongoing healthcare advancements, the Prime Minister noted that these new facilities inaugurated at various places, along with AIIMS-Guwahati, align with the government’s commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare, particularly for underserved regions. He highlighted India’s five pillars of health policy: preventive care, early detection, affordable treatment, expanded healthcare in smaller towns, and increased use of technology. “India is looking at health holistically,” he emphasised.

Prof. Puranik underscored AIIMS-Guwahati’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare to Northeast India and plans to introduce a trauma evacuation centre, a child development and early intervention unit, and a stroke centre in the near future.

