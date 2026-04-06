422 Bags of Illegal Urea Seized in Mizoram; Three Apprehended

Aizawl: The Assam Rifles on Monday said it had seized a large consignment of illegal urea in Mizoram and apprehended three persons in connection with the case.
The operation was carried out on April 4 after a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was set up along the Lungpuk–Khaikhy road.
During the checking, security personnel intercepted three trucks travelling from Silchar towards the Indo-Myanmar border.
A detailed search of the vehicles led to the recovery of 422 bags of urea, estimated to be worth around Rs 21.1 lakh. The consignment was suspected to be meant for illegal trade.
“Assam Rifles established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post on the Lungpuk–Khaikhy road and intercepted three trucks moving towards the Indo-Myanmar border. Upon detailed search, 422 bags of illegal urea worth ₹21.1 lakh were recovered,” the force said in a statement on micro-blogging site X.
Three Indian nationals from Assam’s Cachar district were apprehended during the operation.
“Seized items, vehicles, and the apprehended individuals have been handed over to Tuipang Police Station for further investigation and legal action,” the statement added.