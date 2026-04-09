PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah Urge High Voter Turnout in Assam Polls

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters in Assam to turn out in large numbers as polling for the Assembly elections began across the state.
Modi appealed to people, especially youth and women, to actively participate in the electoral process.
“As polling begins for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, I appeal to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers. I hope that the state’s youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty,” he said on micro-blogging site X.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called upon voters to cast their ballots in large numbers. He urged people to vote for a government that would continue the path of peace and development in the state.
“As Assam goes to vote today, I appeal to our sisters and brothers in the state to come out in large numbers and vote to give a record-setting mandate to a government that will continue the era of peace and development,” Shah said.
He further added that every vote would contribute towards ensuring secure borders, progress and the protection of cultural heritage.