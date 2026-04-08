Manipur CM Chairs Security Review Meeting on Law and Order Situation

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Wednesday chaired a Combined Headquarters Security (Unified Command) meeting at the state Secretariat to review the law and order situation.
According to the Chief Minister, the meeting carried out a detailed review of the prevailing security situation and discussed measures to deal with emerging challenges.
“The meeting undertook a comprehensive review of the prevailing law and order situation and associated security concerns. Measures, in accordance with constitutional provisions, were deliberated in detail to effectively respond to the current challenges,” Yumnam said.
The Chief Minister further said that the government remains committed to restoring and maintaining peace and stability in the state.
“The Government remains firmly committed to taking all necessary steps to safeguard the lives and interests of the people and to uphold law and order across the State,” he added.
The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the state Home Minister, Chief Secretary, Security Adviser, Director General of Police, and representatives from the Army and central forces such as the Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal.