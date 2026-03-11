PM Narendra Modi to Visit Assam on March 13–14; Major Development Projects on Agenda

Guwahati: In poll bound Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Assam on March 13 and 14 during which he will inaugurate number of developmental projects across the state.
The visit is expected to focus on strengthening infrastructure, connectivity and welfare initiatives, particularly for farmers and the tea garden community.
According to officials, the Prime Minister will begin his visit in Kokrajhar, located in the Bodoland Territorial Region.
During the programme, Modi is expected to launch major road connectivity initiatives under the Asom Mala programme and inaugurate several bridges aimed at improving connectivity in the region.
He is also scheduled to flag off three new train services, a move expected to further strengthen railway connectivity in the Northeast.
Later, the Prime Minister will travel to Guwahati where he will participate in a programme to distribute land pattas to members of the tea garden community.
During the Guwahati programme, Modi will also release the next instalment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The programme provides direct financial assistance to farmers across the country through direct benefit transfers.
On the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to focus on major infrastructure initiatives, including projects aimed at improving road connectivity between the Brahmaputra Valley and Barak Valley.
Among the key projects is the proposed expressway connecting Silchar and Guwahati, which is expected to significantly reduce travel time and boost economic connectivity across the state.
Officials said the visit is likely to see the launch and inauguration of projects worth thousands of crores, reinforcing the Centre’s focus on infrastructure development in the Northeast.
The Prime Minister’s tour comes at a politically significant time as Assam prepares for the upcoming assembly elections in 2026.
Meanwhile, the state administration has begun extensive security and logistical preparations in the cities where the Prime Minister will visit to ensure smooth conduct of the programmes.