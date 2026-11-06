PM-USHA: Ranoj Pegu Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 5 Crore at K.C. Das Commerce College

Guwahati: The Education Minister of Ranoj Pegu on 6th November inaugurated a series of infrastructure projects worth Rs 5 crore at K.C. Das Commerce College in Guwahati under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by MLA Vijay Gupta and other dignitaries.

The newly inaugurated facilities include an academic building, for which Rs 2.77 crore has been sanctioned, a computer laboratory equipped with 150 computers, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology (IT) laboratory, and a digital studio.

In a post on social media platform , Pegu said the centrally sponsored PM-USHA scheme was playing an important role in strengthening higher education institutions by helping colleges and universities upgrade their infrastructure, improve academic standards and create better learning opportunities for students.

He also said that the scheme is being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the objective of improving the quality and accessibility of higher education across the country.

The projects are expected to strengthen the college's academic and technological