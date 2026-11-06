Himanta Biswa Sarma Joins NCC Cadets at Brahmaputra Sailing Expedition Flag-In Ceremony

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the flag-in ceremony of the Brahmaputra Sailing Expedition 2026 at Pandu Port in Guwahati on 6th November , welcoming the participating NCC cadets and interacting with them. The updates were shared by the Chief Minister’s Office.

During the event, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also boarded a boat and rowed alongside the cadets, encouraging them and congratulating them on completing the expedition.

Organised by the NCC Directorate, North Eastern Region, the 10-day expedition began at Biswanath Ghat on 28th October and covered approximately 248 km along the Brahmaputra, passing through six districts of Assam.

A total of 100 Senior Division and Senior Wing cadets from the 48 and 49 Assam Naval Units took part in the expedition, travelling aboard six DK Whaler boats.

Beyond promoting sailing and adventure, the expedition also focused on social service, cleanliness, anti-drug awareness and highlighting the legacy of Bir Lachit Barphukan. The initiative sought to instil discipline, teamwork and a sense of community responsibility among the participating cadets.