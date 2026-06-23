Police Arrested Seven Alleged Illegal Cattle Slaughter Operation In Dhubri

Guwahati: On 23rd June Seven persons were arrested during a police raid in Assam's Dhubri district after they were allegedly caught illegally slaughtering cattle.

Based on specific intelligence, a team from Dhubri Police Station conducted a raid at Modergola in Jhagrarpar Part-IV, located behind the railway line within the station's jurisdiction. During the operation, police allegedly found the accused engaged in the illegal slaughter of cattle.

Officers seized the carcass of a slaughtered cattle , approximately 90 kilograms of suspected beef, and several tools believed to have been used in the slaughtering process.

The arrested people have been identified as Jahan Uddin aged 50, Rohim Uddin aged 26, Hatem Ali aged 50, Marjur Ali aged 49, Hashem Ali aged 25, Nurul Islam aged 36, and Rofiqul Islam aged 30. Moreover, all of the people of that areas under the jurisdiction of Dhubri Police Station.

Police have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings against the accused.

Investigators are also examining whether the arrested people are linked to a larger illegal cattle slaughter network operating in the region.

Further investigation is underway.