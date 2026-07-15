Police Crack Sarumotoria Robbery case ; Victim's Son-in-Law Among Four Arrested

GuwahatI: Guwahati Police have solved the Sarumotoria daylight robbery case that took place on 29th June, arresting four people, including the victim's son-in-law, who is alleged to have masterminded the crime.

The robbery occurred at the residence of Golapi Barman in the Swarajnagar locality of Sarumotoria. According to police, the accused arrived at the house posing as lock repair mechanics, using the pretext of fixing a faulty door lock to gain entry.

Once inside, they allegedly tied up the elderly woman before looting gold jewellery, cash and other valuables. During the incident, the victim's son-in-law also appeared at the house and was found tied up and locked inside a room, creating the impression that he too had been targeted by the robbers.

However, the police investigation later uncovered an alleged conspiracy behind the incident.

Police initially arrested Ratan Barman of Barbari and Asif Iftikar Hussain of Baksa. Based on their alleged confessional statements, officers subsequently arrested Pranjit Baishya of Nalbari, who is accused of coordinating the robbery.

Further investigation revealed that Dipen Kakati, the victim's son-in-law, had allegedly orchestrated the robbery and worked in collusion with the other accused to execute the crime. He has also been arrested.

With the arrest of all four accused, police said they have unravelled the entire conspiracy behind the daylight robbery. Investigators believe the gang meticulously planned the crime by disguising themselves as lock repair mechanics before carrying out the offence.

Police said efforts are underway to recover the stolen valuables and determine whether any other individuals were involved in the conspiracy. The investigation is continuing.