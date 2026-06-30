Woman Tied Up as Dacoits Loot House in Guwahati's Sarumotoria

Guwahati: A woman was allegedly tied up and robbed by a gang of dacoits at her residence in Guwahati's Sarumotoria Swarajnagar area. The incident took place at House No. 18, Bye Lane 3, where Golapi Barman was reportedly alone at home when a group of miscreants forcibly entered the house.

As per reports, the attackers tied the woman's hands and feet before looting gold ornaments, mobile phones and cash. They allegedly left the victim restrained and helpless before fleeing with the stolen valuables.

During the robbery, one of the woman's relatives arrived at the house. The dacoits reportedly overpowered him as well, tying him up to prevent any resistance or the raising of an alarm.

The incident is reported to have occurred between 4 pm and 5 pm. Before escaping, the accused also removed the house's CCTV equipment, apparently in an attempt to destroy evidence and hinder the investigation.

Family claimed that the same house had been targeted in a similar robbery on 26th May this year, raising concerns over repeated attacks. They also alleged that several thefts and robberies have occurred in the area in recent months, with a nearby temple reportedly being burgled on at least four occasions.

Police have launched an investigation and more details are awaited.