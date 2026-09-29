Assam: Veteran teacher Kumud Saharia passes away at Rowta

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The greater Orang area is mourning the demise of veteran teacher and noted social personality Kumud Saharia, a retired subject teacher of Orang Higher Secondary School, who passed away at a private nursing home at Rowta in the early hours of September 27.

Saharia breathed his last at around 3.30 am at a private nursing home in Rowta, after he was admitted there following severe chest pain late on Saturday night. He had reportedly been suffering from a cardiac ailment for some time. A respected name in the academic fraternity of the area, Saharia joined Orang Higher Secondary School on February 29, 1992, after coming from Barhampur in Darrang district. He served the institution with dedication for nearly 31 years and retired from government service on January 31, 2023.

Known for his simplicity, courteous nature and amiable personality, Saharia was also associated with several social and cultural organisations.

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