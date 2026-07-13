Silchar Civil Society Groups Launch ‘Thank You’ Campaign, Set Friday Deadline for Road Repairs

Guwahati: Today, in Silchar a joint platform of 16 civil society organisations launched a symbolic 'Thank You' campaign to protest the poor condition of roads, persistent waterlogging, traffic congestion and alleged unscientific road construction. The organisations have given the Assam Government until Friday to address the issues.

The protest, organised by United Citizens at Meherpur, highlighted the deteriorating condition of the main road connecting key institutions, including Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), Assam University and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

Protesters alleged that the road has remained in a dilapidated condition for several years, causing immense hardship to thousands of patients, doctors, students and daily commuters. They claimed that even light rainfall results in severe waterlogging, while potholes and damaged road surfaces frequently lead to traffic congestion and make commuting difficult.

The organisation further alleged that despite repeated appeals, the authorities have failed to take effective and permanent measures to resolve the longstanding problems.

Addressing the gathering, members of United Citizens announced that the government has been given until Friday to undertake visible corrective measures, including repairing the damaged road, improving the drainage system and easing traffic congestion.

They warned that if no concrete action is taken within the stipulated timeframe, they will launch a 'Road Strike' from Saturday.

The organisation also cautioned that if the road conditions do not improve, it will intensify its agitation through larger public demonstrations and sustained protests, and may even call for a Silchar bandh.

The protest comes amid growing public concern over the condition of one of Silchar's busiest roads, which serves several major healthcare and educational institutions in the Barak Valley region.