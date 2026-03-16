Pradyut Bordoloi Warns of Quitting Congress Over Possible Renomination of Asif Nazar

Guwahati: Senior Congress leader and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi has warned the leadership of the Congress that he may resign from the party if Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar is renominated for the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections.
In a letter to AICC general secretary in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh on Sunday, Bordoloi said he was deeply hurt over what he called the party leadership’s failure to address serious allegations linked to Nazar.
The MP referred to a suo motu investigation by Assam Police that led to the arrest and charge-sheeting of Emdadul Islam, whom Bordoloi described as a close associate of Nazar.
He also alleged that Islam was involved in an attack on him and his associate Sibamoni Bora in April 2025 at Dumdumia in Dhing, where around 20 armed men reportedly assaulted them.
Bordoloi further claimed that after being granted bail, the accused received a “hero’s welcome”, which he alleged was organised by Nazar.
The Nagaon MP also alleged that Islam later attended a programme at the residence of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on January 11, 2026, where he was felicitated. According to Bordoloi, the accused was also seen seated behind Gogoi alongside Nazar at a party programme in Morigaon the following day.
Bordoloi said he had opposed Nazar’s renomination during a screening committee meeting chaired by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. However, he claimed that during the Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi on March 13, committee member Imran Masood dismissed his allegations as “false and fabricated”.
He also expressed disappointment that Gogoi did not respond to the issue during the meeting.
“I have once again submitted all relevant evidence before the party leadership. If the matter is not addressed, I may be forced to leave the party. I will continue to fight to protect my dignity within the party,” Bordoloi wrote.
Meanwhile, Nazar recently figured in another controversy after he and three other Congress members were detained by Dispur Police in Guwahati for allegedly transporting a truckload of printed leaflets containing allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Senior Congress leader Mira Borthakur defended Nazar, claiming the police action was unjustified and stating that the party would provide legal support to the detained workers.