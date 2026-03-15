Bridges, Medical Colleges in Every District: Assam CM Highlights Assam’s Infrastructure Push

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday highlighted the pace of infrastructure development in Assam and reiterated his government’s resolve to clear encroached land across the state.
Speaking at the Yuva Shakti Samaroh in Guwahati, Sarma said several major infrastructure and institutional projects that once seemed impossible have now been realised under the present administration.
“Who could have imagined a few years back that there would be a bridge over the Brahmaputra River in every district, a medical college in each district, and premier institutions like Indian Institute of Management and All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Assam? Today we are also working towards projects such as an underwater tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra,” the chief minister said.
He credited the progress to the cooperation between the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state, often referred to as a “double-engine government”.
“The double-engine government has ensured that these projects are no longer dreams but realities for the people of Assam,” Sarma said.
The chief minister also spoke about the ongoing drive against land encroachment in the state, stating that significant progress had been made in reclaiming government land.
“This time we have freed around 1.5 lakh bighas of land from encroachment. In the next term, we will aim to reclaim nearly five lakh bighas,” he added.
Reaffirming his commitment to the issue, Sarma added, “It is my promise that every inch of encroached land in Assam will be reclaimed and we will not allow illegal settlers from Bangladesh to take advantage of our land.”