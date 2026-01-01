PREPAK Cadre Arrested in Imphal East as Manipur Police Intensify Operations

"Intelligence based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state. On 30.12.2025, Security Forces arrested an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro) (G-5), one Yumnam Heramani Singh @ Malem (41), of Itam Nungoi Mayai Leikai from Keibi village under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East district. An Aadhaar card was seized from him," Manipur police wrote on X.