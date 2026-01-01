PREPAK Cadre Arrested in Imphal East as Manipur Police Intensify Operations

Imphal: An active cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) was arrested from Imphal East district of Manipur following intensified security operations, Manipur Police said on Thursday.
The arrested person has been identified as Yumnam Heramani Singh alias Malem (41), a resident of Itam Nungoi Mayai Leikai of Keibi village under Lamlai police station.
Police said the arrest was made during intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations launched across the state to crack down on extortion and other criminal activities.
In a post on social media, Manipur Police said the security forces apprehended the PREPAK (Pro) (G-5) cadre on December 30 during one such operation. An Aadhaar card was recovered from his possession, police added.
"Intelligence based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state. On 30.12.2025, Security Forces arrested an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro) (G-5), one Yumnam Heramani Singh @ Malem (41), of Itam Nungoi Mayai Leikai from Keibi village under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East district. An Aadhaar card was seized from him," Manipur police wrote on X.
Further investigation is underway, while security forces continue search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across various districts to maintain law and order.
Meanwhile, police said a total of 111 nakas and checkpoints were set up across hill and valley districts, though no additional detentions were reported.
Movement of essential supplies along National Highway-37 remained uninterrupted, with 233 vehicles escorted through sensitive stretches under tight security arrangements.
In a separate operation conducted on December 28, security personnel arrested another active cadre of the proscribed outfit PREPAK (Pro) from Khangabok along National Highway-102 near the district hospital gate under Thoubal police station limits.
The arrested individual was identified as Chandam Chandramani Singh, also known as Ghambir or Tamyanganba (49), a resident of Lairenkabi Maning Leikai in Imphal West district.
Police said a mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized from him during the arrest.