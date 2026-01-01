Tripura CM Manik Saha Extends New Year Greetings, Calls for Development and Harmony

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the people of the state and the nation, calling for renewed collective efforts towards development, peace and inclusive welfare.
In a message shared on social media, the Chief Minister said that as the country steps into 2026, there is a need to reaffirm the resolve to accelerate the pace of development while strengthening harmony and social cohesion.
"Extending my warm New Year greetings to all my sisters and brothers of Tripura and across the nation. As we welcome 2026, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to accelerate the pace of development, strengthen peace and harmony, and ensure inclusive welfare for every section of society," Saha wrote on X.
Saha expressed confidence that with the continued support and blessings of the people, Tripura would remain on a steady path of progress and contribute effectively to the national vision of a developed India.
He further said that the state would continue to work in alignment with the broader goal of Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"With the continued blessings and support of the people, Tripura will keep moving forward on the path of progress and contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat, under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji," he added.
The Chief Minister concluded by wishing everyone good health, happiness and prosperity in the New Year.
"Wishing everyone a year filled with good health, happiness, and prosperity," he said.
India ushered in the New Year with lively celebrations, countdown events and festive gatherings across cities and towns, even as state administrations tightened security to ensure the festivities remained peaceful. Authorities issued traffic advisories, laid down guidelines for hotels and restaurants, and deployed additional police and security personnel, anticipating large crowds at popular public and commercial hubs.