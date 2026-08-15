President Droupadi Murmu Calls for Unity on Eve of 80th Independence Day

Guwahati: The President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the nation on the eve of India’s 80th Independence Day, extended her greetings to citizens in India and abroad and called for renewed efforts towards inclusive development, national unity and the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Murmu said the true meaning of freedom lies in ensuring that every citizen has the opportunity to fulfil their aspirations and contribute to India’s progress. She paid tribute to freedom fighters and acknowledged the contributions of farmers, workers, scientists, doctors, teachers, entrepreneurs, artists, sportspersons, civil servants, social workers and sanitation workers to nation-building.

The President also commended the Armed Forces, Armed Police Forces and police personnel for their unwavering dedication, while praising the Indian diaspora and officials serving in Indian missions abroad for enhancing the country’s reputation globally.

Highlighting the growing role of women, Murmu noted their increasing participation in agriculture, entrepreneurship and the armed forces. She said more than 10 crore women are members of Self Help Groups.