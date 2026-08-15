PM Modi Hoists National Flag at Red Fort as India Marks 80th Independence Day

Guwahati: Today the Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday as India celebrated its 80th Independence Day. The ceremonial flag-hoisting was synchronised with a 21-gun salute fired by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns during the national ceremony. It was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, while Naib Subedar Anuthosh Sarkar, Assistant Instructor in Gunnery, served as the Gun Position Officer.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati. The Chief Minister took part in the celebrations as the nation commemorated its journey and paid tribute to the spirit of patriotism, unity and sacrifice that has shaped India.

The celebrations across the country featured flag-hoisting ceremonies and patriotic programmes, with people coming together to honour the nation and reflect on its achievements and aspirations for the future.