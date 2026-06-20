President Murmu and Modi Uncovers Rs 47,600 Crore Projects in Odisha

Guwahati: Today, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 47,600 crore in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The projects span key sectors including energy, roads, railways, transport and power generation. Among the flagship initiatives is the Rs 25,000 crore Bharat Coal Gasification Plant, aimed at promoting cleaner energy production while creating significant employment opportunities. Other major projects include the 600 MW Upper Indravati Pumped Storage Project, railway multi-tracking works, bypass roads, sports facilities and tribal research centres.

Prime Minister Modi extended birthday greetings to President Murmu, praising her dedication to public service and her commitment to the welfare of underprivileged and marginalised communities.

“Her journey, marked by courage, simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, continues to inspire people across the country,” the Prime Minister said in a post on Twitter.

The visit matched with celebrations marking two years of the BJP government in Odisha. Addressing a programme in Rairangpur themed “Vikas ra Dhara, Odisha Sara”, the leaders showcased the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and regional development.

The occasion was widely seen as both a tribute to President Murmu’s remarkable journey from Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan and a significant step towards boosting connectivity, infrastructure and employment across Odisha’s tribal heartland.