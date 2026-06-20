Himanta Biswa Sarma Wishes President Droupadi Murmu on Her Birthday

Guwahati: Today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wishes warm birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, describing her life journey as a powerful example of resilience, democracy and inclusivity.

President Murmu, who turned 68 today , received wishes from political leaders and eminent personalities across the country. Joining them, Sarma praised her contribution to public service and nation-building.

In a post on Twitter , the Chief Minister wrote, “Heartiest wishes to the Hon'ble Rashtrapati Ji, Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji, on her birthday.”

“The life journey of our Supreme Commander is a profound testament to the power of resilience, democracy and inclusivity,” he said.

“Her unwavering commitment towards social justice and public service inspires our great republic,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also prayed for her long life, good health and continued guidance for the nation, invoking the blessings of Maa Kamakhya .

“May her guidance continue to lead the nation towards greater heights of progress and prosperity,” he added.