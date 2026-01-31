Prime Minister Modi Hails Spectacular Performances at Beating Retreat 2026

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared highlights from Beating Retreat 2026, praising the performances by various bands as “memorable” and a demonstration of India’s rich military traditions.
In a series of posts on social media platform X, Shri Modi noted the exceptional display by the Air Force Band, which performed compositions including Brave Warrior, Twilight, Alert (Post Horn Gallop), and Flying Star, along with the striking Sindoor formation.
He also lauded the Naval Band, which presented Namaste, Sagar Pawan, Matribhumi, Tejasvi, and Jai Bharati, highlighting the flawless execution of the Matsya Yantra formation.
The Prime Minister emphasised the vibrancy and pride reflected in the performances of the CAPF bands, which celebrated those who protect the nation.
He singled out the Army Military Band, noting its tributes to Operation Sindoor, 150 years of Vande Mataram, India’s women’s cricketing triumphs, the Ashni drone, Bhairav Battalion, and the ancient Garuda Vyuha battle formation.
The Prime Minister also appreciated the rendition of Drummers’ Call, describing it as “spectacular” and particularly meaningful during the nation’s celebration of 150 years of Vande Mataram.
The Beating Retreat ceremony, held annually at Vijay Chowk, showcased a blend of precision, artistry, and patriotic fervour, drawing attention from across the country and celebrating the armed forces’ musical and operational excellence.