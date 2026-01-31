Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Sees Exceptional Passenger Response

Guwahati: The Howrah–Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India on 17 January 2026, has received an overwhelming response from passengers, highlighting its strong potential for tourism and long-distance travel.
As per an official statement, the train commenced its regular commercial operations from Howrah Station on 23 January 2026 and from Kamakhya Station on 22 January 2026, ushering in a new era of premium overnight rail travel connecting South Bengal to the northeastern region.
The booking pattern has shown more than 100% occupancy on almost all days, reflecting strong passenger preference for the train’s comfort and reduced journey time.
"Between 23 and 29 January 2026, the average occupancy was around 128%, and bookings for the following days up to 3 February 2026 have already crossed 100%, with numbers expected to rise further," the statement added.
It further said that on 30 January 2026, the train recorded over 117% occupancy across all classes, including 133% for AC First Class, 116% for AC 2-Tier, and 117% for AC 3-Tier.
This trend demonstrates exceptionally high patronage and underscores the immense tourism potential of the premium sleeper service. Passengers from South Bengal are embracing the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express to travel comfortably to the Himalayan regions of North Bengal and Assam.
With its high-speed capability, reduced travel time, superior cushioning, and cosy sleeper berths, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express offers unmatched onboard comfort compared to other modes of transport.