Prime Video’s Phoolan Earns Official Selection at TIFF 2026

Guwahati: The Prime Video's original film Phoolan has been selected for screening at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as part of the festival's Special Presentations programme on 16 September 2026. The film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Richie Mehta.

Inspired by I, Phoolan – The Autobiography of India's Bandit Queen by Phoolan Devi, the film chronicles a defining chapter in the life of the legendary outlaw. Set in the heartland of India, it follows the story of an impoverished 17-year-old girl who became one of the country's most notorious bandits and the target of nearly 2,000 heavily armed men determined to kill her. The narrative centres on a gripping 48-hour siege that challenges the conventions of action cinema.

The film is produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Kanwal Kohli and Richie Mehta. Sneha Kumari stars in the title role, alongside Anurag Thakur, Vikram Pratap Singh, Aakash Dahiya, Prateek Pachori and Dev Dutt Budholiya in pivotal roles.

Announcing the selection on Instagram, Prime Video shared the film's official poster with the caption: "A story that unfolds over 48 unforgettable hours. Phoolan is an Official Selection at TIFF 2026."

The Toronto International Film Festival, one of the world's most prestigious film festivals, will be held from 10 to 20 September 2026, showcasing acclaimed films and filmmakers from around the globe.

TIFF has also announced that its closing night film will be Villeneuve: The Rise of a Legend, a biographical sports drama directed by Yan Lanouette Turgeon, chronicling the early career of Canadian racing icon Gilles Villeneuve.