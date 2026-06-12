Priyanka Chopra Jonas Remembers Late Father with Emotional Tribute on Death Anniversary

Guwahati: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas writes an emotional tribute to her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary, sharing an emotional post and a collection of cherished family photographs on her Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a series of rare pictures featuring special moments with her father. The images included a candid photograph of the father-daughter duo sharing a joyful moment together, alongside several family snapshots. She also shared a childhood picture that showed her as a young girl with her family.

Accompanying the photographs, Priyanka wrote: “You and I dancing together always. Miss you, Dad. You’re always here in every decision and every moment of life. Love you.”

The touching tribute resonated with fans and members of the film industry alike. Several celebrities, including Bipasha Basu, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Dia Mirza, expressed their support and affection in the comments section.

The post received an overwhelming response on social media, gathering more than one million likes and over 2500 comments

Dr Ashok Chopra, a physician and former Indian Army doctor, passed away in 2013 after prolonged battle with cancer. His death deeply affected Priyanka, who has often described him as a guiding force and source of strength. In numerous interviews, the actor has spoken candidly about coping with grief and how she processed that loss into her performances on screen.