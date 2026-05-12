Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra ring in first Mother’s Day with heartfelt family tributes

Katrina Kaif shared snaps of a heartwarming gift she recieved from her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and son, Vihaan, on the occassion of Mother's Day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a greeting card which was sent by Vicky Kaushal and son Vihaan.

"Happy 1st Mother's Day from Vicky Kaushal and Vihaan," as written in the card. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra surprises Kiara Advani with homemade pancakes on her first Mother's Day

Actor Kiara Advani marked a major personal milestone as she celebrated her very first Mother's Day on May 10, 2026, months after welcoming daughter Saraayah Malhotra in July 2025.

Calling the occasion "extra special," the actor shared intimate moments from the family celebration with fans on social media.

The day began with a sweet surprise from her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, who took over the kitchen and prepared homemade chocolate pancakes for breakfast.

Kiara also shared that the celebration included "extra cuddles" from baby Saraayah, along with a series of cakes as the family spent quality time together. Kiara also paid tribute to her mother, Genevieve Advani, sharing a smiling photograph with her and expressing gratitude for mothers everywhere.

Whereas, Nick Jonas shared a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute for his wife, Priyanka Chopra, delighting fans with unseen family moments featuring their daughter, Malti Marie.

In an Instagram post shared on Mother's Day 2026, Nick wrote, "You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother's Day my Jaan. We love you so much..."

The singer also shared a separate Instagram Story dedicated to his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra, writing, "Happy Mother's Day Madhu. Love you so much". (ANI)

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