Priyanka Gandhi Arrives in Assam on Two-Day Visit Ahead of Assembly Polls

Guwahati: Congress Screening Committee chairperson and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Assam on Thursday for a two-day visit, signalling the party’s intensified engagement in the run-up to the forthcoming Assembly elections.
She landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here and was received by senior state Congress leaders.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi said the visit would provide an opportunity for grassroots workers and block-level leaders to interact directly with the central leadership.
“Whenever senior leaders of the party visit, it naturally energises the workers. But in big gatherings, many of them rarely get the opportunity to speak their minds. This time, our block presidents and grassroots workers will have a proper platform to put forward their views and concerns. Priyanka Gandhi has taken on an important responsibility by making space for these direct interactions,” Gogoi told reporters.
Soon after her arrival, Gandhi visited the Kamakhya Temple to offer prayers.
She later proceeded to Rajiv Bhawan, the APCC headquarters on GS Road, where she began a series of meetings linked to the screening of prospective candidates for the Assembly polls.
Gogoi described the visit as both spiritual and organisationally important, expressing hope that the objectives set for the two-day tour would be achieved.
At Rajiv Bhawan, Gandhi was welcomed with traditional khol and taal performances.
She was accompanied by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and AICC general secretary in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, among other senior party functionaries.