Shillong District Proposal to Be Examined on Eight Criteria: CM Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said the proposal to carve out the Shillong agglomeration from East Khasi Hills and upgrade it into a separate district will be evaluated on the basis of eight administrative criteria before any decision is taken.
Replying to a short-duration discussion initiated by legislator Paul Lyngdoh in the Assembly, Sangma said the creation of a new district cannot be guided solely by sentiment or public demand.
He also said the government considers factors such as geographical size, population, distance from the existing district headquarters, availability of education and healthcare facilities, economic profile, public convenience, communication infrastructure and financial sustainability.
The chief minister informed the House that all such proposals are first examined by a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary. The panel comprises senior officials from the Home, Planning, Finance, Community and Rural Development and Personnel departments, along with Divisional Commissioners and other functionaries.
Sangma further said the committee conducts a detailed assessment and submits its recommendations to the government.
Stressing that administrative restructuring must lead to better governance, he said the objective should be improved service delivery rather than a mere redrawing of boundaries.
Referring to Shillong’s growth, the chief minister said projections in the city’s Master Plan indicate expansion beyond municipal limits into adjoining census towns and villages.
He noted that the population, recorded at 3.54 lakh in 2011, is projected to cross 4.47 lakh by 2041.
Sangma also pointed out that Shillong’s administrative framework is more complex than many other urban centres, with multiple authorities functioning simultaneously, including the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, traditional institutions and various state departments.
The Chief Minister said any decision on the proposed new district would depend on administrative viability and long-term planning considerations.