Prof. Chandan Goswami Appointed Registrar In-Charge of Tezpur University Following Administrative Revisions

Tezpur - In a recent administrative development at Tezpur University, Prof. Chandan Goswami from the Department of Business Administration has been appointed as the Registrar In-Charge. The appointment took place following the resignation of Prof. Pritam Deb of the Department of Physics.

After Prof. Deb’s exit, the university’s Vice Chancellor initially entrusted Dr Hridoy Saikia with the role of Registrar In-Charge. However, his tenure was short-lived as the decision reportedly faced resistance from both students and sections of the university fraternity. In response, the administration revised its decision and appointed Prof. Goswami, entrusting him with the responsibilities of the office until further notice.

The appointment aims to bring back administrative stability and ensure the smooth functioning of the central university, which has witnessed recent pursuit of justice against the. Prof. Goswami’s leadership is expected to help restore a sense of balance and cooperation within the academic community.

As Prof Goswami takes over, the mood across Tezpur University is one of cautious optimism. A belief lingers that the institution can once again rise above internal strife and focus on what it does best: nurturing knowledge, creativity, and a just academic environment.