FIR Has Been Lodged Against Fake Job Ads Under the Name of Tata Semiconductor in Jagiroad

Jagiroad: A case of cyber fraud has been reported involving fake job advertisements circulating on social media under the name of the upcoming Tata Semiconductor plant in Jagiroad.

An FIR has been lodged at the Jagiraod Police Station, and the Cyber Cell has begun investigating the matter. According to officials, several fraudulent ads have been luring job seekers with false recruitment claims.

Police have urged public to remain alert and verify all job related information through the official Tata website or government notifications.

They further clarified that any authentic job announcements regarding the Tata Semiconductor project will be published only through official channels.